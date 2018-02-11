Here’s Our First Look at Friday the 13th: The Game’s Single Player Challenges

Illfonic and Gun Media have released a new video, offering a first look at Friday the 13th: The Game‘s upcoming single player challenges. No further information accompanies the trailer but the developer briefly answered the following fan questions on Twitter:

You will not complete every objective in a single play through of a challenge. This video is of the smallest challenge level. — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) February 9, 2018

Single Player Challenges are currently a work in progress. This video is from a development build of the game. — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) February 9, 2018

We’re also told that single player challenges will be available free of cost.

A release date has yet to be announced. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more info. In the meantime, check out our review of Friday the 13th: The Game‘s multiplayer portion. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Tyler Treese noted that despite some glaring issues and lack of polish, Illfonic has some neat ideas and the game is fun to play with friends.

Bear in mind that the developer has been continuously updating the game since its troubled launch so there’s a lot more to see now. You can check out our previous coverage to see what’s been added/updated.