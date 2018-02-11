PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Here’s Our First Look at Friday the 13th: The Game’s Single Player Challenges

February 11, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Illfonic and Gun Media have released a new video, offering a first look at Friday the 13th: The Game‘s upcoming single player challenges. No further information accompanies the trailer but the developer briefly answered the following fan questions on Twitter:

We’re also told that single player challenges will be available free of cost.

A release date has yet to be announced. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more info. In the meantime, check out our review of Friday the 13th: The Game‘s multiplayer portion. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Tyler Treese noted that despite some glaring issues and lack of polish, Illfonic has some neat ideas and the game is fun to play with friends.

Bear in mind that the developer has been continuously updating the game since its troubled launch so there’s a lot more to see now. You can check out our previous coverage to see what’s been added/updated.

