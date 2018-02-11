Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Physical Edition Announced for the US

Publisher FDG Entertainment has announced that it has teamed up with Sega to release Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom physically in the US. Both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available on disc in the country. The game will be available digitally worldwide.

Here’s an official description of the Game Atelier-developed title:

Monster Boy is being created to bring back the enjoyment of the classic games that shine by simplicity. Exciting gameplay, upbeat music and smooth graphics. You’ll need to overcome huge bosses, find hidden passages, discover powerful equipment and use all your wits and skills to remove a powerful curse. Transform into 6 different creatures, each with their own skills and abilities. Take advantage of all the unique powers to open new paths and advance in an epic story. We put all our passion into Monster Boy to create a truly enjoyable love letter to gaming from the 80’s and 90’s – will you join us and celebrate together with us? Features: Based on the legendary Wonder Boy in Monster World series

Over 15 hours of epic adventure

Switch between up to 6 playable characters each feeling different to keep the gameplay fresh

Unlock new paths and secrets with special equipment Soundtrack from Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi and Takeshi Yanagawa.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will release sometime this Summer.

[Source: FDG Entertainment (Twitter)]