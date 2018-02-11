Upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II Patch Will Include Jetpack Cargo Mode, Arcade Updates, and More

DICE Community Manager Mat Everett has shared some details about the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II patch, which is currently in testing phase. A complete list of patch notes will be available upon release but you can find some highlights below:

Our limited time Jetpack Cargo mode arrives

Arcade Updates (AI updates and more)

Heroes & Villains Balancing (Boba Fett, Palpatine, Iden, Rey, Bossk, Kylo Ren, Luke, Chewbacca, Yoda, Lando, Darth Vader & Captain Phasma all see either, nerfs, buffs and tweaks)

Classes, Reinforcements & Core Combat (Dodge updates, emotes, weapon tweaks, SCS un-nerf, and more)

Milestones (Updates)

Level Design Balance Changes

Level Design Bug Fixes

General Improvements and Bug Fixes ( Duplicate SC credits, Blaster glow, lightsaber glow, color-blind settings tweak, performance and stability changes, and more)

and more…

Everett also noted that a lot of Star Wars Battlefront II‘s known issues will be addressed in this update, and the remaining will be fixed in due course. “The team is very much working to address them, and we hope to bring that list to zero items in the near future,” he wrote.

Once the patch has been tested and certified, we’ll have a release date. We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

[Source: Battlefront Forums]