Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded Coming to the West This Year

NIS America has announced that a “definitive” version of Touhou Genso Wanderer will be headed West this year for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded will feature the complete original journey (including DLC) and some brand new content.

Alongside the standard version of the game, a $79.99 limited edition is up for preorder on NIS’ website. It includes:

• Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded • Acrylic Parade Stand • Daring Damsels Button Set • Elegant Hardcover Art book • Official OST • Collector’s Box

An official description of the title is as follows:

Join the colorful cast of Touhou characters on an incredible journey through the Tower of Desire! Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded is the definitive edition of a roguelike masterpiece, filled with new dungeons to explore, new items to collect, and new faces to meet! Newcomers and veterans of the Touhou series will love journeying through the land of Gensokyo with Reimu Hakurei, the shrine maiden of the Hakurei Shrine, as well as new faces such as the spunky magician Marisa Kirisame, and wind priestess Sanae Kochiya! And now, with a ton of new content, new and veteran players can experience the world of Touhou wherever they go! Key Features:

• A Definitive Experience – Relive the complete journey through the Tower of Desire and embark on all-new adventures beyond your wildest imaginations!

• Unleash Your Powers! – Become an unstoppable duo as you and your partner fight against evil and cast powerful bullet-hell spells!

• The World Is Your Oyster – Craft items, upgrade weapons, take a break with other Touhou girls at the cafe… Enjoy the story and solve its mysteries at your own pace!

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]