Check Out Some New Gameplay Footage From Moss

With the launch of the PlayStation VR title Moss just around the corner, Polyarc has released the first new gameplay footage of the game since its reveal during E3 2017. Not only does the footage show off unseen levels, creatures, and features, but the folks over at PlayStation Underground also delve a bit more into the game as they play.

As you can tell from the video above, fans get an almost 15-minute video filled with unseen gameplay, which is sure to please any fan that’s been waiting for the game. While Moss hasn’t had much release information as of yet, Polyarc has promised that news about the release date for the game will be coming very soon.

For more on the upcoming adorable PSVR game, check out the official overview of Moss below:

Meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her quiet settlement. One day while exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious stone and an ancient magic is awakened. Dramatic events quickly unfold as a distant evil extends its reach. With her uncle now in grave danger, Quill must embark on an epic journey—and she needs you there by her side. Together, you’ll travel to forgotten realms, solve challenging puzzles, and battle menacing enemies. Alone, no one can conquer what you’re up against. But united, you just may defeat even the darkest of villains. Immerse yourself in the world of Moss to help write the story of a hero in the making.

Moss releases in February 2018 for PlayStation VR.