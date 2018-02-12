Final Fantasy XIV Valentione’s Day Event is Live, Continues Through the Week

Square Enix has announced that the Valentine’s Day seasonal event is now live in the world of Final Fantasy XIV Online, just in time for the holiday. The event, cleverly titled Valentione’s Day, offers players the chance to help out Lisette de Valentione and her party in exchange for a series of in-game items.

While not much has been fully revealed about the event, players can jump into it now and try their hand at earning new housing furnishings and mounts. Players must be level 15 to start the event and will have to complete a quest before it begins, but other than that, the event is open for any players.

In other Final Fantasy XIV news, the game finally released its latest patch, patch 4.2, into the wild for players to experience. In case you missed out on what that includes, you can see a brief description of some changes below:

The Feast (PvP) New Map

Crystal Tower Training Grounds New Team System Form a PvP team of up to six players, utilize the specialized group chat function, and choose an insignia to represent the party. Compete against other teams in brand-new ranked matches. New Rules Battles have been made shorter and more dynamic, and feature the new “Light Medal” effect that reduces damage taken as the number of medals held by a player drops. Adjustments have also been made to the UI, making it easier to see the number of medals held and status effects. Beast Tribe Quests The Vira, one of the tribes of snake-like Ananta, have long supported the efforts of the Resistance by sending warriors to bolster their ranks. One such battlemaid is Alpa, the broodmother’s daughter, who makes up for her lack of prowess in combat with her courage and ingenuity. She dreams of making a grand contribution to the Resistance, but many bizarre and perilous trials must be overcome before her plans can come to fruition. Glamour Dresser Inn rooms in each of the city-states and Kugane contain glamour dressers, which allow the conversion of clothing, weapons, and tools into glamours. Glamours held within the glamour dresser can be displayed simultaneously and applied as full ensembles, making it easier to choose the perfect outfit. Subaquatic Voyages Construct a submersible in your company workshop and hunt for hidden treasures in the depths of the ocean. Who knows what mysteries await?

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.