MLB The Show 18 is Having Some Box Art Issues
While development has gone smoothly for MLB The Show 18, it can’t be said that there haven’t been issues. In fact, it’s been very difficult to come up with a box art for the game. Sony just released a hilarious new commercial for the game that spoofs their marketing department. It’s a good laugh at Sony’s yearly baseball game, which will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release.
Check out the hilarious MLB The Show 18 box art commercial below:
Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):
This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.
Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:
- Expansion of Road to the Show
- Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
- New unique home run celebrations
- Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
- Rewritten player tagging system
- Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
- More legends
Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:
|Retailer
|Pre-order Items
|PS Store
|GameStop / EB Games
|Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US)
MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.