You Can Play Overwatch Free This Weekend, Earn Year of the Dog Event Skins

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid playing Overwatch since it launched back in 2016, Blizzard is offering another free weekend from February 16 to February 19. That period actually comes right in the middle of the current Overwatch Lunar New Year event, celebrating the Year of the Dog with tons of new event skins, emotes, sprays, and other cosmetics. Any progress gained during the free weekend–including rank increases and all cosmetics–will carry over should you decide to purchase the full game.

The full roster of heroes, maps, and modes are available during the Overwatch free weekend. The event will go live at 11:00 AM PST February 16, ending February 19 at 11:59 PM PST.

To download the game on PS4, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Turn on your PlayStation 4 and log in to your preferred local user.

Step 2: Go to PlayStation Store and select “Search” from the top menu.

Step 3: In the search field, type in “Overwatch.”

Step 4: Select “Overwatch Free Weekend” from the search results and then click “Download.”

Step 5: Once the download and installation process is complete, click “Start” to begin!

If you’re still unsure about the Overwatch free weekend, read our review where we called it one of the best games of 2016. It’s the game that continues to deliver year after year.

With accessibility to spare, a real commitment to diversity and an infectious sense of innocent fun, Overwatch feels like an important game — the sort that can bridge boundaries in the oft-segmented gaming community. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that this may just be the project to revitalize lapsed or disheartened gamers’ interest in the medium, or the one to bring new players onboard the FPS wagon. So many big games unintentionally put up a wall, implying through their communities, marketing or even gameplay, that they are only for one kind of player or another. Overwatch, on the other hand, makes no mistake in identifying its audience: anyone and everyone that wants to take a shot. It’s ironic to imagine a title about a fragmented team fighting amongst itself serving as a big unifier, but that might just be what we need. At a time when the division between our hobby’s constituents seems more visible than ever, Overwatch reminds us that we’re more alike than different — if we let them, games can bring us together. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s something well worth fighting for.

Are you making time to get in on the Overwatch free weekend?

[Source: Blizzard]