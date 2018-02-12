LET IT DIE Has Officially Surpassed Four Million Downloads

GungHo Online Entertainment America has announced that the free-to-play hack and slash survival game LET IT DIE has surpassed four million downloads worldwide on the PlayStation Store. Not only have the developers kept the game fresh with constant new additions to the game, but new collaborations with premier studios have kept players coming back.

In a brief statement regarding the announcement, the CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment, Kazuki Morishita, expressed his happiness for the amount of players. “I am overjoyed that we were able to achieve four million downloads since LET IT DIE’s release a year ago,” said Morishita said. . “Thank you to the fans for their continued support and we will continue to produce more content so that LET IT DIE can be enjoyed for years to come.”

In case players are unaware of the title, make sure to check out a brief description of what exactly LET IT DIE is below:

From Grasshopper Manufacture, the creative minds behind Lollipop Chainsaw and No More Heroes comes LET IT DIE! Die to survive in this free-to-play hack and slash survival action game. Set in a post-apocalyptic Japan, players start with little more than their undergarments and must forage for powerful weapons and armor to do battle with the over-the-top ultraviolent future that waits. LET IT DIEis a PlayStation®4 exclusive title available now and has been downloaded over four million times.

LET IT DIE is out now.

