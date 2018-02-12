First-Person Puzzle Game Q.U.B.E. 2 Releasing Next Month

Developers Toxic Games have announced that the upcoming Q.U.B.E. 2 will be releasing next month, when the game will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 13. A sequel to the first-person puzzle sequel Q.U.B.E., fans won’t have to wait too long to check it out now.

For those unaware of what Q.U.B.E. 2, it’s the sequel to the first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E., and in it, you play as Amelia Cross, an archaeologist who wakes up in a mysterious place with a strange suit and gloves on. As you explore the area in which you’ve awoken in, you must solve a variety of puzzles using your mind and your special gloves as you search for any other survivors. For more information regarding the game, check out below:

Waking up wearing a strange suit with attached gloves, you have no prior knowledge on how you came to be in this environment. Awaiting you is a maze-like monolith, a structure that you must navigate, solving mind-bending puzzles. Use your manipulation gloves to change and adapt the architectural structure in your search to rendezvous with another survivor, finding a way off the planet. As you explore and solve puzzles to progress, thought-provoking questions about your true purpose and the origins of the structure you are navigating will need to be considered, forcing you to come to terms with a devastating truth that will shake your world. Features Master eleven puzzle areas and solve over 80 individual puzzles

Explore diverse environments that expand the Q.U.B.E. world

Experience an all new adventure and brand new characters

Interact with new and improved game mechanics

Original musical score composed by BAFTA nominated composer, David Housden

Full colourblind support, using symbols as a colour aid

