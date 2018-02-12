PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

First-Person Puzzle Game Q.U.B.E. 2 Releasing Next Month

February 12, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

Developers Toxic Games have announced that the upcoming Q.U.B.E. 2 will be releasing next month, when the game will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 13. A sequel to the first-person puzzle sequel Q.U.B.E., fans won’t have to wait too long to check it out now.

For those unaware of what Q.U.B.E. 2, it’s the sequel to the first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E., and in it, you play as Amelia Cross, an archaeologist who wakes up in a mysterious place with a strange suit and gloves on. As you explore the area in which you’ve awoken in, you must solve a variety of puzzles using your mind and your special gloves as you search for any other survivors. For more information regarding the game, check out below:

Waking up wearing a strange suit with attached gloves, you have no prior knowledge on how you came to be in this environment. Awaiting you is a maze-like monolith, a structure that you must navigate, solving mind-bending puzzles. Use your manipulation gloves to change and adapt the architectural structure in your search to rendezvous with another survivor, finding a way off the planet.

As you explore and solve puzzles to progress, thought-provoking questions about your true purpose and the origins of the structure you are navigating will need to be considered, forcing you to come to terms with a devastating truth that will shake your world.

Features

  • Master eleven puzzle areas and solve over 80 individual puzzles
  • Explore diverse environments that expand the Q.U.B.E. world
  • Experience an all new adventure and brand new characters
  • Interact with new and improved game mechanics
  • Original musical score composed by BAFTA nominated composer, David Housden
  • Full colourblind support, using symbols as a colour aid

