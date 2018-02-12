Ubisoft Reports More Profits for Third Quarter, Sees Player Growth in Most Titles

Earlier today, Ubisoft released its sales figures for the third fiscal quarter of 2017-18, ad as far as sales go, the company just managed to surpass their target for the quarter. Coming into the third-quarter, Ubisoft had predicted earnings of about €700.0 million, but the actual sales from the quarter resulted in €725.0 million, and while not a huge gain, it’s still a great sign of growth for the company.

When compared to last year, the €725.0 million earned in third-quarter sales represented a 36.8% gain from last year’s earnings. From a games perspective, Ubisoft also reported that pretty much all of their titles have been exceeding exceptions; the Tom Clancy communities have almost 60 million unique players, The Division player engagement has more than doubled since their last update, and mobile games growth is up 75.6% ever since the partnership between Ketchapp and Tencent in China was signed.

In a statement attached to the earnings reports, Yves Guillemot, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft, was very happy with the results, and singled out that the process of taking extra time to develop games contributed to the boost in earnings. “Our very strong third-quarter performance highlights two areas in which we have made major strides. First, our games’ live operations are making steady progress. This has fueled momentum for digital and back catalogue, which both hit record highs this quarter.” he said. “Second, the increasingly recurring profile of our business has had a very positive impact on our new releases. By taking additional time to develop our games, we have been able to deliver three top-quality titles since August, including the grand return of Assassin’s Creed.”

As eyes turn to the future, Ubisoft kept its original target for the full-year of 2017-18, with sales projected to be somewhere in the neighborhood of €1,640.0 million thanks to the launch of Far Cry 5 and consistent DLC streams for Assassin’s Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and other titles. Needless to say, it was a good third quarter for Ubisoft, and it seems like they believe it will be an even better year.