UK Sales Chart: Shadow of the Colossus Claims the Top Spot

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and in unsurprising news, the Shadow of the Colossus remake has claimed the top spot for the week, showing just how far the power of nostalgia – and a great remake – can go. Coming in at second once again was EA Sports UFC 3 with the newly released Monster Hunter: World sliding into the third spot. Rounding out the top five in terms of sales were the usual suspects of FIFA 18 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 10, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Shadow of the Colossus EA Sports UFC 3 Monster Hunter: World FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Origins The Evil Within 2 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition Fallout 4 Forza Horizon 3 Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Rocket League: Collectors Edition WWE 2K18 Dragon Ball FighterZ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege

For more on the best seller, make sure to check out our Shadow of the Colossus review:

Nostalgia is a fickle thing. Memories are often tinted and we play them up to be better than they actually were, and Bluepoint tapped into nostalgia and memory to bring us the Shadow of the Colossus that we remember. Whether you’re climbing a colossus for the first time, or revisiting an old friend a decade later, the legacy lives on. Shadow of the Colossus is even more amazing today than it was when it first released, and earns itself a spot as a must-own for anyone with a PS4. I’ve never been as enamored with this game as I am in 2018. Bluepoint Games has successfully honored the original while completely making it their own, a balancing act that only the most devoted of fans could pull off. It’s awe inspiring. It’s colossal. It’s the perfect remake. It’s Shadow of the Colossus exactly as I remember it, yet it’s Shadow of the Colossus like it’s never been before.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.