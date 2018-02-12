‘This is What Love Sounds Like!’ New Destiny 2 Crimson Days Trailer Released Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch

Ahead of tomorrow’s launch of the all-new Destiny 2 Crimson Days event, Bungie has released a trailer teasing the week-long event. Narrated by an easily excitable Lord Shaxx, the trailer highlights most of the details that have already been released about the new event while showing off some of the new cosmetics. Get a sneak peak at the Tower draped in red in the video below.

This is what love sounds like! pic.twitter.com/Qc89OrqQaH — Bungie (@Bungie) February 12, 2018

Crimson Days this year will feature a number of big changes, most notably that Crimson Engrams will only be available through gameplay. Tess Everis and her Eververse Trading Co. are taking a backseat this event, which means that microtransactions are largely absent. The crux of the event will be around leveling up to earn double engrams (one Crimson and one Illuminated/Bright).A new “knock out” syste, will ensure that players don’t get doubles of items until they’ve received everything the event has to offer.

The 2v2 Crucible mode highlights teamwork and playing in-sync with another player. Stay together and you’ll get faster ability cool downs, but stray apart and the opposing team will receive waypoints leading right to your location. If you don’t have a partner, you can grab one through matchmaking. Burnout, a Destiny 2 take on the Burning Shrine map from Destiny 1, will be hosting the event for the week before being added to the regular Crucible map rotation.

A few of the rewards will be granted by completing specific milestones during the week, such as getting the limited time dance emote for completing the Nightfall and an Exotic ornament for Wardcliff Coil for undertaking a Raid during that time. The event is available to all Destiny 2 players, so if you’ve yet to pick up the Curse of Osiris expansion, you can still participate in the festivities.

Last week, Activision Blizzard announced during an earnings call that they had made over $4 billion in revenue from in-game sales. That same call revealed that a major expansion is headed to Destiny 2 later this year, but Bungie is working hard to address player feedback long before they need to start marketing that add-on.

Destiny 2 Crimson Days starts tomorrow, February 13, and runs to weekly reset on February 20.