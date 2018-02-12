Monster Energy Supercross Trophies Will Make You a Supercross God
Italian developer Milestone S.r.l. is set to release Monster Energy Supercross on February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (although the latter will launch at a later date). The developer is a natural fit for such a title, as they’ve previously worked on the MXGP series of bike racing titles. Now we’ve got a full list of the game’s trophies, and it’s a pretty standard list without any real surprises.
Check out the full list of Monster Energy Supercross trophies below:
Platinum
- Supercross God
Unlock all trophies
Gold
- On top of the world
Reach the podium in the 450 Championship in Career mode
- Standing Ovation
Win a total of 50 Main Events in any game mode
- A remarkable feat
Complete any one of the SX Challenges
Silver
- American kangaroo
Make 50 successive jumps without taking a fall or using Rewind in Time Attack mode
- Following in the footsteps
Win a 450 Championship with R. Dungey in Official Mode
- You’re one of the family
Complete a total of 30 Main Events in a Custom Track created by other players
- Inexhaustible
Race a total of 300 miles (482 km) with any bike
- Lap of luxury
Earn a total of 3,000,000 SX Credits
Bronze
- Model Student
Reach Prestige Level 50
- Keep it up!
Race a total of 50 miles (80 km) with any bike
- Tireless
Race a total of 150 miles (241 km) with any bike
- All that glitters
Earn a total of 500,000 SX Credits
- Hoarder
Earn a total of 1,500,000 SX Credits
- The first of many
Win a Main Event in any game mode
- Noteworthy
Win a total of 25 Main Events in any game mode
- East Coast Champion
Reach the podium in the 250 East Championship in Career mode
- Perfect start
Get a Holeshot in any game mode
- A good first take
Complete a race without taking a fall or using Rewind in any game mode
- Where do I sign?
Sign a contract with any 450 Sponsor in Career mode
- May the journey begin
Create your Custom Rider
- Fashion Victim
Make your first purchase in the rider customisation page
- My way
Create your first Custom Track
- Seems to be enjoying it
Create a total of 5 Custom Tracks
- Thanks for coming!
Complete a Main Event in a Custom Track created by another player
- Come back soon!
Complete a total of 10 Main Events in a Custom Track created by other players
- Ten little Holeshots
Get a total of 10 Holeshots in any game mode
- Professional Rider
Complete a race with Normal Physics in any game mode
- West Coast Champion
Reach the podium in the 250 West Championship in Career mode
- Atlanta Event
Win a Main Event at Atlanta in any game mode
- Maestro
Reach Prestige Level 100
- Until the last breath
Pass a Last Chance Qualifier session in any game mode
- Anaheim 1 Event
Win a Main Event at Anaheim 1 in any game mode
- San Diego Event
Win a Main Event at San Diego in any game mode
- Anaheim 2 Event
Win a Main Event at Anaheim 2 in any game mode
- Glendale Event
Win a Main Event at Glendale in any game mode
- Oakland Event
Win a Main Event at Oakland in any game mode
- Arlington Event
Win a Main Event at Arlington in any game mode
- Minneapolis Event
Win a Main Event at Minneapolis in any game mode
- Toronto Event
Win a Main Event at Toronto in any game mode
- What’s done is done
Complete a race without using Rewind in any game mode
- Daytona Beach Event
Win a Main Event at Daytona Beach in any game mode
- Indianapolis Event
Win a Main Event at Indianapolis in any game mode
- Detroit Event
Win a Main Event at Detroit in any game mode
- St. Louis Event
Win a Main Event at St. Louis in any game mode
- Seattle Event
Win a Main Event at Seattle in any game mode
- Salt Lake City Event
Win a Main Event at Salt Lake City in any game mode
- East Rutherford Event
Win a Main Event at East Rutherford in any game mode
- Las Vegas Event
Win a Main Event at Las Vegas in any game mode
- Apprentice
Reach Prestige Level 25
- Tightrope walker
Complete a race without taking a fall in any game mode
Monster Energy Supercross releases February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version will release later.