Monster Energy Supercross Trophies Will Make You a Supercross God

Italian developer Milestone S.r.l. is set to release Monster Energy Supercross on February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (although the latter will launch at a later date). The developer is a natural fit for such a title, as they’ve previously worked on the MXGP series of bike racing titles. Now we’ve got a full list of the game’s trophies, and it’s a pretty standard list without any real surprises.

Check out the full list of Monster Energy Supercross trophies below:

Platinum Supercross God

Unlock all trophies Gold On top of the world

Reach the podium in the 450 Championship in Career mode

Win a total of 50 Main Events in any game mode

Complete any one of the SX Challenges Silver American kangaroo

Make 50 successive jumps without taking a fall or using Rewind in Time Attack mode

Win a 450 Championship with R. Dungey in Official Mode

Complete a total of 30 Main Events in a Custom Track created by other players

Race a total of 300 miles (482 km) with any bike

Earn a total of 3,000,000 SX Credits Bronze Model Student

Reach Prestige Level 50

Race a total of 50 miles (80 km) with any bike

Race a total of 150 miles (241 km) with any bike

Earn a total of 500,000 SX Credits

Earn a total of 1,500,000 SX Credits

Win a Main Event in any game mode

Win a total of 25 Main Events in any game mode

Reach the podium in the 250 East Championship in Career mode

Get a Holeshot in any game mode

Complete a race without taking a fall or using Rewind in any game mode

Sign a contract with any 450 Sponsor in Career mode

Create your Custom Rider

Make your first purchase in the rider customisation page

Create your first Custom Track

Create a total of 5 Custom Tracks

Complete a Main Event in a Custom Track created by another player

Complete a total of 10 Main Events in a Custom Track created by other players

Get a total of 10 Holeshots in any game mode

Complete a race with Normal Physics in any game mode

Reach the podium in the 250 West Championship in Career mode

Win a Main Event at Atlanta in any game mode

Reach Prestige Level 100

Pass a Last Chance Qualifier session in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Anaheim 1 in any game mode

Win a Main Event at San Diego in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Anaheim 2 in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Glendale in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Oakland in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Arlington in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Minneapolis in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Toronto in any game mode

Complete a race without using Rewind in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Daytona Beach in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Indianapolis in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Detroit in any game mode

Win a Main Event at St. Louis in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Seattle in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Salt Lake City in any game mode

Win a Main Event at East Rutherford in any game mode

Win a Main Event at Las Vegas in any game mode

Reach Prestige Level 25

Complete a race without taking a fall in any game mode

Monster Energy Supercross releases February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version will release later.