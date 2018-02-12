Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Runs at 1440p on PS4 Pro, Full 4K Support for Xbox One X

With the upcoming release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, developer Fatshark has revealed that the game will utilize the enhancements of both the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, with both consoles adding significant boosts in performance to the game.

During a recent interview with GamingBolt, producer Robert Bäckström revealed that the enhancements for both consoles were still being worked on, he was able to announce that the game will get full 4K support on the Xbox One X, while the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game will be rendered in 1440p. “This is is something that we are still working on and can therefore change,” Bäckström said, “but we will definitely get 4K support on the Xbox One X and 1440p native resolution on the PS4 Pro.“

According to Bäckström, the extra power in the Xbox One X is what was able to get it to run at full 4K, while the PlayStation Pro was “unable to attain” that same benchmark. Of course, both games will run and look excellently on either console, and with more fine-tuning to be done ,this certainly won’t be the last we’ve heard of how the game will perform on the upgraded consoles.

For more information on the sequel to Warhammer: End Times, check out the description of the game from its developers:

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles. “Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will release Q1 2018 on consoles and PC.

[Source: GamingBolt]