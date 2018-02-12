Blanka Arrives in Street Fighter V Next Week

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is getting a new character next week. Capcom announced that then fan favorite, Blanka, will arrive as DLC on February 20. To celebrate the announcement, they also showed off plenty of new Street Fighter V Blanka gameplay in a new trailer.

Here’s how Capcom describes the upcoming DLC fighter:

First appearing in Street Fighter II, Blanka (birth name, Jimmy), survived a plane crash over the Amazon and learned to fend for himself by fighting wild animals and developing survival skills. He eventually found his way to civilization where he met Sakura and Dan, and developed deep friendships with them over time. Blanka’s mother, Samantha, happened to see him on TV and tearfully reunited with him to bring him home. In SFV: AE, Blanka is living peacefully with his mother, and has adapted well to being introduced back into society. One day, a suspicious salesman approaches him and offers a way to make Blanka famous by mass producing a doll made in Blanka’s likeness. Will it work? Find out in his character story mode!

Watch the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Blanka gameplay trailer below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition contains all of the Season 1 and 2 DLC characters. It also includes an Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and new V-Triggers for the entire roster. It’ll be available as a free update for existing owners (although they won’t get DLC they don’t own) or can be purchased for $39.99.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Mode is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.