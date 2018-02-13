Latest Super Seducer Trailer Aims to Teach Players How to Pick Up Women

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and since it’s the season of finding that special someone, Fair Play Labs has revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Super Seducer. In case you’re unaware, Super Seducer is made in conjunction with Richard La Ruina, self-described “most successful pick-up artist,” and is designed to help players learn pick-up techniques.

The game is currently set to launch on March 6 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac, and will run players $19.99. According to the developers, the game will be designed by and starring La Ruina, the author of “The Natural: How to Effortlessly Approach The Women You Want.” In the game, which is described as a “mature, non-nudity FMV game,” will see players experience ten different live-action episodes that mirror realistic social scenarios, including “how to score a date with a beautiful lady at a park or in a bar, how to turn a friend into a girlfriend and even how to tactfully pursue an office romance.” The game is set to feature eight hours of video footage, have 520 choices in the game and also feature multiple endings.

For more on Super Seducer, make sure to check out some of the features found within the game below:

Where the Mood Strikes – Practice seduction skills across ten different live-action episodes that mirror realistic social scenarios and setting – the bar, park, club, coffee shop and more. Casanova – Charm your way to getting those sweet digits like a pro by using tried and true pick-up artist methods. Pick-Up Artistry – Learn and experience proper seduction tactics from the master himself, Richard La Ruina, Europe’s top pick-up artist and published author of “The Natural: How to Effortlessly Approach The Women You Want.” FMV Dating Simulation – Super Seducer contains eight hours of live-action footage, 520 choices and multiple endings for players to test out their pick-up skills with real people. Just Deserts – Players that make the wrong move in their flirtatious conquests face a variety of awkward outcomes that range from mere rejection to a thoroughly deserved slap in the face.

Super Seducer is set to launch on March 6, 2018.