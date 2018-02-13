Crossing Souls Info: Trailer, Demo, Review and More!

Crossing Souls Out Today, Take a Trip to the 80s With its Launch Trailer

Fourattic’s indie action game Crossing Souls is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. To celebrate the release, publisher Devolver Digital put out a brand new trailer showing off the game’s 1980s aesthetic (we’ve also got a bunch of gameplay of the title). There’s also a demo for the game on the PlayStation Store, so you can try before you buy.

Check out the Crossing Souls launch trailer below:

For more on the action game, check out my Crossing Souls review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about the new release:

I wish I could say that the story is only a disappointment from an emotional standpoint, but it’s pretty messy all around. The game builds to a final boss fight against a larger-than-life villain, and yet the battle never really occurs. Instead, players are treated to a short dialogue sequence that is quickly over (players don’t even get one of the game’s early morning cartoon-inspired cutscenes for what should be the biggest story moment), and then the credits begin to roll. It’s an incredibly anti-climatic way to end a journey that wasn’t all that fun to begin with. Crossing Souls has a bunch of elements that should be right up my alley, but some flat writing and uninspired design really keeps it from hitting the desired marks. There’s a good idea here, and I have no doubt that a teen adventure starring ghosts and Egyptian Gods could be really dope, but a cool concept doesn’t make a great game. Instead, it just makes the end result all the more disappointing.

Crossing Souls is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.