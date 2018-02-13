Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance, Adding Update 1.1.2.1 and Crimson Days

The Destiny 2 servers are down for scheduled maintenance today. The maintenance is set to start at 8 AM Pacific and conclude at 12 PM Pacific. Starting at 8 AM PST, players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2. At 9 AM Pacific, all online players will be returned to the title screen. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 12 PM PST. Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down to add update 1.1.2.1. Upon logging back in, players may be prompted to download the update.

The patch notes will be available after the update goes live. This update will enable Crimson Days and add a new Crucible map to the game, but there may be a number of other smaller changes and bug fixes that come along with it, so make sure to check out the full patch notes once they are live for any outstanding changes that haven’t yet been mentioned by Bungie. This update is a hotfix paired with the Crimson Days event, and not the big update 1.1.3 that will release at the end of the month. Bungie offered a lot of details on the changes and updates to Crimson Days earlier this week.

Bungie recently acknowledged that shaders are an issue in Destiny 2 and highlighted why it’s taking so long to find the right fix for them. Late last year, I wrote about how Destiny 2 suffers from reward impermanence by taking symbols of our victories and accomplishments and shuffling them away behind the game’s convoluted microtransaction system, leaving actual in-game accomplishments to feel meaningless in comparison. Earlier this month, Bungie detailed a lot of changes coming over the next few months to make players feel like legends again, while decreasing the prominence of Eververse and microtransactions. This update fulfills more of those promises, and they’ve detailed how the next update will remove the timer mechanic from the Nightfall.

Are you be affected by Bungie taking the Destiny 2 servers down?

