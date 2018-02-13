Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Has Added Apocalymon With an Update Patch

Bandai Namco has just released a new update patch for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory that adds Apocalymon. This is the extra Digimon promised after a campaign tweet by the official Digimon game Twitter account reached the stretch goal of 10,000 retweets. Apocalymon has been one of the most memorable Digimon for series fans, having appeared as the final boss in the legendary anime Digimon Adventure.

As a side note, the initial goal was 2,018 retweets which were achieved in just a couple of hours after the campaign began and resulted in an earlier update patch that added Ryudamon along with its evolutionary line: Ginryumon, Hisyaryumon, and Ouryumon.

The official Digimon game Twitter account held a retweet campaign at the end of last year, which surpassed the 10,000 retweet goal, so we have released a free update patch that adds Apocalymon, a new Digimon which you can raise. Apocalymon is a mysterious Mega-level Digimon holding a dark power. The fan-favorite Apocalymon is making its first appearance in the Cyber Sleuth series. Please enjoy Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory by downloading this update patch.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory has been released worldwide.

[Source: Bandai Namco via Famitsu]