Dying Light “Undying Love” Community Event is Now Live in the Game

February doesn’t only mark the impending end of winter, but it also introduces the season of love, and the world of video games isn’t immune to that fact. As part of their month-long celebration of the game, Techland has announced that a brand new “Undying Love” community event is now live in Dying Light, and will run through February 18.

In the spirit of togetherness, the Undying Love community event challenges players to link up with their close ones and help the community complete the milestone of 1,000,000 co-op challenges. Players that participate in the event can also earn a Valentine Crossbow and Paint Job for their cars, as well as interact with three new survivors that are joining the game today through the next content drop.

For more on the three-year old zombie game, check out our review of Dying Light:

There have also been noticeable bouts of frame-rate drops that only occurred when playing in an online group, and all of us were getting mobbed by more than a dozen zombies all getting decapitated or dismembered. While rare, and not very debilitating to the experience, it can be noticeable. Overall, my time with Dying Light has been incredibly exhilarating and entertaining. The ability to play with friends, but still improve my character without having to worry about losing out on any progress I have earned keeps me coming back for more and more. Tying this into a wonderfully designed climbing system, combat system and crafting system, Dying Light is easily going to be one of my favorite games of

Dying Light is available now.