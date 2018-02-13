Kadokawa Games has just announced God Wars: Japanese Mythology War in Japan. This is a definitive edition of God Wars: Future Past that includes all DLC while also adding more brand-new characters and scenarios.

Kadokawa Games, Ltd. has today announced that God Wars: Japanese Mythology War, the newest Tactics RPG title taking place in Ancient Japan, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

This game is the “Definitive Edition of Tactics RPG” based on God Wars: Future Past, which was released in June last year and valued highly both inside and outside Japan for its unique world setting and high strategic elements, while adding new scenarios and playable characters, an enormous amount of battle stages, and thorough improvements on the playability.

Also, the new scenario Labyrinth of Yomi, where the true fates of Kaguya and others become known, will be released as DLC for customers who have purchased God Wars: Future Past. More details on God Wars: Japanese Mythology War and the new scenario Labyrinth of Yomi will be published on the official website, Twitter account, and other media in the future.