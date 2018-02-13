A Definitive Edition of God Wars is Coming to PS4 and Vita
Kadokawa Games has just announced God Wars: Japanese Mythology War in Japan. This is a definitive edition of God Wars: Future Past that includes all DLC while also adding more brand-new characters and scenarios.
Kadokawa Games, Ltd. has today announced that God Wars: Japanese Mythology War, the newest Tactics RPG title taking place in Ancient Japan, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.
This game is the “Definitive Edition of Tactics RPG” based on God Wars: Future Past, which was released in June last year and valued highly both inside and outside Japan for its unique world setting and high strategic elements, while adding new scenarios and playable characters, an enormous amount of battle stages, and thorough improvements on the playability.
Also, the new scenario Labyrinth of Yomi, where the true fates of Kaguya and others become known, will be released as DLC for customers who have purchased God Wars: Future Past. More details on God Wars: Japanese Mythology War and the new scenario Labyrinth of Yomi will be published on the official website, Twitter account, and other media in the future.
Kadokawa Games has also posted some more details on improvements that will be made in Japanese Mythology War at the latest Famitsu magazine, and we have a list of them courtesy of Ryokutya.
- Faster battle speed
- Adds help features
- Raises amount of units that can sortie from 6 to 8
- Unlocks level and skill caps
- Adds a second playthrough feature (New Game+)
- Adds Momotaro, Pheasant, Monkey, and Dog as playable characters
- Adds new episode(s)
- Adds multiple endings
- Adds new songs and a new character named Orihime (voiced by Yu Serizawa)
- Includes DLC scenarios Hyuga’s Future, A New Enemy, and Labyrinth of Yomi; the latter can be accessed after clearing the main story
While God Wars: Japanese Mythology War will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch, Kadokawa Games has not announced a release timeframe for this game yet.