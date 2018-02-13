Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Receive Multiple Patches After Various Reports of Bugs

Kingdom Come: Deliverance officially released today, and with it came many complaints from players about various bugs and glitches they’ve found in the game. In an effort to calm players, Creative Director Daniel Vávra took to Twitter to announce that Warhorse Studios was hard at work on creating some fixes for the game.

Hello guys, we are aware about the bugs that could happen and working hard on fixing them. Steam has latest patch already, console owners will get this patch (1.0.3 for PS4, 1.0.0.118 Xbox) ASAP. PS4 patches 1.0.1 & 1.0.2 are the same, the difference is only in territory. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/6w0f0vCiKJ — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) February 13, 2018

According to Vávra, the PC version of the game already has a patch on the way, with console owners getting it as soon as possible. Another patch is also planned for release in approximately 2 weeks, and will address even more of the problems that players have found in the game. It’s never great when a game launches with bugs, of course, but it is nice to see the developers taking such a quick approach to fixing them.

For more on the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to check out a brief description of the game below:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia! Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks

Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now.