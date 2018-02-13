Black Panther DLC Out Now for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

With the release of the upcoming Black Panther film just a couple of days away, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced the release of new DLC for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 themed around the upcoming film. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming DLC below.

New playable characters in the game will include Black Panther (Vibranium Suit), Okoye, Nakia, Erik Killmonger (Black Panther), Ulysses Kalue, and Everett K. Ross, all of which add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. The DLC pack is available now at $2.99, and will also include a level inspired by the upcoming film.

For more information on the DLC, check out a brief description of it below:

Set within the Kingdom of Wakanda, players will take the legendary Wakandan Super Hero and his sister Shuri on a dangerous mission within the darkest depths of their homeland, battling mutated creatures and arch-nemesis Erik Killmonger’s vicious army. New playable characters Black Panther (Vibranium Suit), Okoye, Nakia, Erik Killmonger (Black Panther), Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross, add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. The Black Panther level pack can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass which includes six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 content, and the Champions , Out of Time , and Agents of Atlas Character Packs. The Season Pass is available for $14.99 suggested retail price or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition , which features the main game, access to the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Character Pack, and an exclusive Giant-Man LEGO Minifigure (Minifigure only available in the physical version of the Deluxe Edition).

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now.