The Next Horizon Zero Dawn-Themed Quest in Monster Hunter: World Revealed

The first part of the Monster Hunter: World and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event is over now, so if you missed out on the Watcher gear set for your Palico, you’re out of luck. However, Capcom has shared more information on the second part of the event, giving players a better chance to prepare for it.

The next Horizon Zero Dawn-themed event quest for Monster Hunter: World will be called The Proving. While Capcom has yet to reveal the exact details of the quest, they did confirm that it will involve players having to find and hunt down a giant Anjanath. Players will also have to reach Hunter Rank 11 or higher before they’re able to accept the quest.

The Proving quest will begin later this month on February 28, and will run through March 5. Completing the quest will reward players with materials they can use to craft Aloy’s bow and armor, and equipping the armor will also change your appearance to look like Aloy, regardless of what your character’s gender might be. Of course, the change in look will compliment your Palico very well.

For more on Monster Hunter, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.

[Source: GameSpot]