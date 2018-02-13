NBA Live 18 Update 1.11 Out Now, View the Patch Notes
NBA Live 18 update 1.11 is now available to download. Digital ballers will be glad to know that several gameplay tweaks have been made. This includes how inside shots work, and anklebreaking. Additionally, the game has seen a large All-Star update.
Check out the NBA Live 18 update 1.11 patch notes below:
Inside Shot Tuning:
Tuned the distance of what makes a shot “contested” near the rim. End result is a reduced success rate for contested shots at the rim.
Anklebreaker Tuning:
Fixed an issue where a second off ball defender could get their ankles broken. Also, reduced the chance of anklebreakers for the onball defender.
Playstyle Improvements
- Reduced by 1, Max Bonus Increased, and scale was adjusted to allow a more beneficial boost on your first stack
- Break it Down (Slasher)
- Give & Take (Point Shooter)
- Hot in the Post (Post Anchor)
- Board and Fire (Stretch Big)
- 3&D (Backcourt Defender)
- Playmaker Sig Ability adjustment
- Increased your ability to score (with sig ability)
- Slight increase to your ability to boost a teammate with your pass
- Two Way Impact (Hybrid Wing)
- Increased Bonuses
Gameplay Trait Improvements
- Quick Recovery was fixed, all forms of ankle breakers in both dribble moves should no longer play on you if the trait is equipped
- Catch & Shoot Bonus reduced
- Corner Three Bonus Increased
- Early Release Bonus Increased
- Late Release Bonus Increased
Skill Trait Improvements
- Set Base Skill Scale for Bronze/Silver/Gold traits from a 72/74/80 rating to a 72/76/82 rating
- Affected Traits: Block, Mid-Range, Passing, Offensive Rebound, Block, Three-Point, Steal
All-Star Update
- All-Star Court
- All-Star Jerseys
- All-Star Teams
- Teams still referred to as East and West instead of Team Stephen and Team LeBron due to design call to keep Franchise Mode from displaying wildly inaccurate team names
- Number of smaller bug fixes.
Trade Deadline Roster Update
- Cavs Cleaning House
- IT to Lakers
- Wade back to Miami
- Mirotic to Pelicans
- Payton to Suns
Ultimate Team
- All-Star Content based on 2018 All-Stars
- New All-Star Items for all All-Stars with Ratings Boosted
- New All-Star Fantasy Challenges to reward users
- BOGO Gold Packs
- Coinciding with EA Sports Sale and New Users
NBA Live 18 update 1.11 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.