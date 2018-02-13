NBA Live 18 Update 1.11 Out Now, View the Patch Notes

NBA Live 18 update 1.11 is now available to download. Digital ballers will be glad to know that several gameplay tweaks have been made. This includes how inside shots work, and anklebreaking. Additionally, the game has seen a large All-Star update.

Check out the NBA Live 18 update 1.11 patch notes below:

Inside Shot Tuning:

Tuned the distance of what makes a shot “contested” near the rim. End result is a reduced success rate for contested shots at the rim. Anklebreaker Tuning:

Fixed an issue where a second off ball defender could get their ankles broken. Also, reduced the chance of anklebreakers for the onball defender. Playstyle Improvements Reduced by 1, Max Bonus Increased, and scale was adjusted to allow a more beneficial boost on your first stack

Break it Down (Slasher)

Give & Take (Point Shooter)

Hot in the Post (Post Anchor)

Board and Fire (Stretch Big)

3&D (Backcourt Defender)

Playmaker Sig Ability adjustment

Increased your ability to score (with sig ability)

Slight increase to your ability to boost a teammate with your pass

Two Way Impact (Hybrid Wing)

Increased Bonuses Gameplay Trait Improvements Quick Recovery was fixed, all forms of ankle breakers in both dribble moves should no longer play on you if the trait is equipped

Catch & Shoot Bonus reduced

Corner Three Bonus Increased

Early Release Bonus Increased

Late Release Bonus Increased Skill Trait Improvements Set Base Skill Scale for Bronze/Silver/Gold traits from a 72/74/80 rating to a 72/76/82 rating

Affected Traits: Block, Mid-Range, Passing, Offensive Rebound, Block, Three-Point, Steal All-Star Update All-Star Court

All-Star Jerseys

All-Star Teams

Teams still referred to as East and West instead of Team Stephen and Team LeBron due to design call to keep Franchise Mode from displaying wildly inaccurate team names

Number of smaller bug fixes. Trade Deadline Roster Update Cavs Cleaning House

IT to Lakers

Wade back to Miami

Mirotic to Pelicans

Payton to Suns Ultimate Team All-Star Content based on 2018 All-Stars

New All-Star Items for all All-Stars with Ratings Boosted

New All-Star Fantasy Challenges to reward users

BOGO Gold Packs

Coinciding with EA Sports Sale and New Users

NBA Live 18 update 1.11 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.