Code Vein Multiplayer Details Emerge, Allowing Players to Partner up in Dungeons

As fans continue to wait for the release of Code Vein, more information continues to come out about the game. This week, the Weekly Famitsu magazine had some more new details regarding the multiplayer component of the game, including how players will call for help while playing.

Similarly to how the Souls games seem to operate, Code Vein will allow players to clear out dungeons with other players as well as their own NPC partner (via Gematsu). By sending out a distress signal, players can search for other players who have met certain conditions, and they can come to your rescue should you need help.

The rescue players appear alone but will be able to journey with you and your NPC partner as you traverse the various dungeons. Players will be able to do create single emotions that combine gestures, stamps, and voices to help them communicate with teammates. You’ll be able to save emotions for later use, and use them quickly to get a message across.

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.