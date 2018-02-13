Psyonix Announces Partnership with Hot Wheels, Will Produce New DLC and Real-Life RC Cars

Earlier today, Psyonix announced that a new toy set would be coming this fall, combining the worlds of Hot Wheels and Rocket League by releasing the Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set. The set will feature bluetooth-connected Octane and Dominus Battle-Cars that players can control using their smart devices.

While the thought of actually racing around Rocket League cars in real life is certainly exciting, Psyonix has also announced that new Hot Wheels DLC will be coming into the game following the success of the initial wave of DLC last year. “We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Hot Wheels and bring Rocket League to life with this upcoming toy set,” said Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing at Psyonix. “But that’s just the beginning of what we have planned. You can expect to see some really, really cool things come out of our new Hot Wheels alliance.”

“Hot Wheels’ partnership with Rocket League has given us the opportunity to reengage with older gamers who may have played with Hot Wheels as a kid,” said Chris Down, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hot Wheels. “We know that Hot Wheels and Rocket League fans loved our digital DLC integration in 2017, and will be thrilled to take on the challenge with this new RC playset that merges physical and digital gaming.”

There’s no release information yet for either the DLC cars or the RC Rivals Set, but Psyonix has said that additional details on both will be announced at some point later this year.