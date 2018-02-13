Overwatch Update 2.33 Out Now, View the Patch Notes

Overwatch update 2.33 is now available to download. The patch features balance changes to Lúcio , and fixes several bugs. It’s out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the Overwatch update 2.33 patch notes:

HERO UPDATES Lúcio Wall Ride Activating Wall Ride will now cause the flag to drop during Capture the Flag matches

Developer Comments:Lúcio’s Wall Ride allowed him to reach unintended places in Capture the Flag maps, which made it overly difficult for opponents to stop him. So, we have changed the ability to cause the flag to drop instead for better balanced matches. BUG FIXES General Fixed a typo that caused the Lunar New Year banner to display the wrong end date for Overwatch Lunar New Year

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the client to crash after a player used the Hero Skin Selection dropdown menu in Hero Select Capture the Flag Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to pick up the flag while airborne after activating his Jump Pack

Fixed a bug that caused flags dropped near ceilings to get stuck inside of walls Deathmatch Fixed a bug that caused Mei to levitate if she used Cryo-stasis Game Browser and Custom Games Fixed a bug that prevented players from playing games in the Arcade if they were using a trial account Heroes Fixed a bug that caused hero ultimate charges to reset after the first death if a player changed their skin using the Hero Skin Selection a second before the match began

Fixed a bug that caused Zarya’s reaction animations to loop continuously after taking damage following the destruction of her Particle Barrier UI Fixed a bug that prevented the Weekly Rewards timer in from displaying correctly in the Arcade

Overwatch update 2.33 is available now.

[Source: Blizzard]