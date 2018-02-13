PlayStation Store Global Update – February 13, 2018

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Gravel ($49.99)(out 2-27)

Gravel Special Edition ($69.99)(out 2-27)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET ($59.99)(out 2-23)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition ($84.99)(out 2-23)

PSVR Games

CubeWorks ($9.99)

Drunkn Bar Fight ($11.99)

Knockout League ($29.99)

Pop-up Pilgrims ($14.99)

Sprint Vector ($29.99/PS+ $20.99)

PS4 Demos

Crossing Souls

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1

RiftStar Raiders

PS4 Games

Aegis Defenders ($19.99)

Crossing Souls ($11.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Digital Deluxe Edition with Bonus ($84.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 with Bonus ($59.99)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

The Fall Bundle ($16.78)

The Fall Part 2 ($16.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($59.99)

Mahjong Carnival ($6.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame ($59.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition ($69.99)

Pinstripe ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Schact ($13.49)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – Launch Bundle ($59.99)

South Park: The Stick of Truth ($29.99)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Aegis Defenders: All DLC Pack ($2.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! DLC ($4.99 and up)

Battlefield 1: Turning Tides ($14.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass ($24.99)

Euro Fishing: Bergsee ($10.99)

Gems of War PS+ Starter Pack (Free for PS+)

GWENT — Lunar New Year Bundle ($32.99)

Injustice 2 TMNT (Available for Ultimate Edition)

Ironcast Commander Pack ($4.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past ($4.99)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack ($2.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass ($14.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Credits Multiplier ($4.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Additional Icons & Buttpatches ($0.99)

Monster Energy Supercross -Themed Liveries and Tracksuits ($3.99)

NASCAR Heat 2 2018 Season Update ($9.99)

Need for Speed™ Payback – Fortune Valley Map Shortcuts ($4.99)

NFS Payback: MINI JCW Countryman & Infiniti Q60 S ($3.99)

Spintires: MudRunner – The Valley DLC

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] DLC ($1.99 and up)

PS3 Games

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($39.99)

PS3 Add on content

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] DLC ($1.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

The Longest 5 Minutes ($39.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] ($39.99)

