RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride Releasing on Consoles During First Half of 2018

Earlier today, the PEGI Rating System released a new rating for a brand new entry in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. The title of the game, RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride, has been given an age rating of 3, which is fairly unsurprising given how non-controversial the titles are.

Alongside the release of the rating, a recent investors briefing from Atari (via Reddit) revealed that the game will also be coming to consoles in the first half of 2018. While no concrete release information has been revealed yet, Atari did reveal that a virtual reality module would be coming to the console versions of the game, meaning that PlayStation VR owners will be able to craft some coasters in virtual reality. For more on the upcoming title, read a brief description of the game from Atari:

Experience the thrill of your life with a new roller coaster manufacturer offering an entirely immersive attraction thanks to a virtual reality module for the first time in the series. Expected release in the first half of 2018.

Of course, this isn’t the only RollerCoaster Tycoon game that’s out, and you can take a look at some of the other titles below (via Reddit):

RCTT: Released at the beginning of the year 2017, RCT Touch was very successful in generating more of 10 million downloads in six months. The next update to RCT Touch will be an event developed on the basis of a game Mattel. Within the framework of the with Mattel® and StartApp®, Atari has created content adapted to one of the gaming brands Mattel, allowing players to create rides, stores, decorations and many other elements of their park to the colors and image of this game known worldwide. The detailed presentation and release of this add-on, directly to millions of fans of this Mattel franchise. [Coming] for this autumn. RCTC (PC): RCT fans can rejoice in a new experience of RCT, produced by creator Chris Sawyer, which combines the best features of RCT1 and RCT2, two of the most successful and most recognized RCT games worldwide in the history of the series. The mobile version of RCT Classic has sold more than 650,000 units. Soon on Steam.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride is set to launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: Reddit]