Report: Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster Coming to PlayStation 4 Later This Year

With the success of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy possibly spurring them on, rumors are pointing to Activision reviving another beloved franchise. According to multiple sources, (via Kotaku UK) a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster will be announced in March 2018 and will release sometime in Q3 2018.

According to the report from Kotaku UK, the trilogy remaster will feature new assets, lighting, animations, and cinematics. The game will also have a remastered soundtrack, and will feature updates to the save feature much like those that occurred in the Crash remaster. The remaster will supposedly include Spyro the Dragon, Ripto’s Rage!, and Year of the Dragon, with cut content from the games also seemingly being included into the remaster.

The Spyro remaster will be announced for PlayStation 4 sometime in March 2018, with a tentative release date of Q3 2018 planned. One source with Kotaku UK told the site that the game would launch in September, which would coincide with the franchises 20th anniversary. The game will also be a one-year timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, before being ported out to other systems in 2019. While all of this is still up in the air, the thought of replaying some of the PlayStation’s oldest and most classic games is surely exciting to fans. We’ll make sure to update you should any more information present itself.

Let us know what you think about a remastered Spyro the Dragon Trilogy in the comments below. Are youe excited, or would you rather see something else get remade?

[Source: Kotaku UK]