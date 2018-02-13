TMNT Injustice 2 DLC Available Now, Watch Gameplay

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out Today for Injustice 2

Last year NetherRealm Studios shocked the fighting game community by unveiling that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be coming to Injustice 2. Now the whole crew is available for Fighter Pack #3 DLC owners. Those that don’t want the full pack will have to wait slightly, as they’ll be available February 20 for standalone purchases. They’ll cost $9.99 if bought standalone.

Here’s how NetherRealm describes the heroes in a half-shell:

Deep below the surface, in the sewers of New York City, four turtle brothers were mutated by radioactive ooze and began training in the art of ninjutsu. While in a fight with the fearsome Krang—our heroes in a half-shell were jettisoned on a one way trip across the Multiverse.

Check out the official Injustice 2 TMNT gameplay trailer below:

For more on the fighting game, make sure to check out our Injustice 2 review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.