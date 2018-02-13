Devil May Cry HD Collection Gets Stylish Gameplay Trailer

The Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4 remaster is set to release in March, and now we have a new trailer to show off the series’ stylish brand of action. Capcom released the trailer alongside an announcement that PC owners will be able to play the first Devil May Cry for free if they have a Twitch Prime membership. That special promotion will start on February 27, 2018.

Check out the new Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4 gameplay trailer below:

In addition to the new trailer, the Devil May Cry HD Collection was recently rated by the ESRB. Check out its updated M rating below:

This is a compilation of three games from the Devil May Cry action game series. Players assume the role of Dante, a demon slayer on a quest to stop demonic forces. As players traverse gothic environments, they use melee weapons (e.g., swords, guitar scythes, nunchucks) and firearms to kill hordes of demonic creatures in frenetic melee-style combat. Players can also use magical abilities (e.g., demonic transformation, electrical blasts) to aid in combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, slashing sound effects, and large blood-splatter effects. In some areas, large blood stains appear on the floors and walls of the environment. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a character impaled by a sword; a character shot in the head; a giant creature decapitated and cut in half. One creature is depicted topless with hair barely covering her breasts; background posters also depict topless women with pasties covering their breasts. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

Devil May Cry HD Collection releases March 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.