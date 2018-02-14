Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative Coming to North America This Summer

PQube has announced today that they will be releasing the PlayStation Vita versions of both Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative to North America and Europe later this summer. The game will be released both physically and digitally, but PQube hasn’t announced any concrete release information for when the games will hit North American stores. You can check out a brief trailer for both games below.

For those who might not be aware, Muv-Luv puts players in the shoes of a high schooler as they go through a roller-coaster ride of an inter dimensional love story. For more on the game, check out a brief description of the game below:

Takeru is your average unassuming high school senior whose entire world gets turned upside down one morning when he awakens to find himself in bed with the heiress to one of the world’s largest international conglomerates. She calls herself Meiya, and – despite never having met him before – she insists that the two of them are destined for one another. This comes much to the chagrin of his childhood friend Sumika, the girl next door who’s always had feelings for him, who realizes that if she doesn’t act fast, she might just lose him forever. All of which begs the question: just who is Meiya? And do his feelings for Sumika run deeper than he thought? In the end, he’ll need to decide between the girl who’s been with him through thick and thin, or the stranger who claims they’re bound together by fate.

For more on the other game coming to the Vita, Muv-Luv Alternative, check out a description of the game below:

The most highly-acclaimed visual novel series of all time arrives on Vita, newly revamped and officially in English for the first time! Muv-Luv Alternative is an epic tale of political conspiracies, international espionage, alien menace, quantum causality, bittersweet reunions, genetic modification, and much, much more. Gluttons for punishment, rejoice, because once it gets rolling, there are no brakes on this pain train. Three years have passed since the day Takeru, an unsuspecting Japanese high-schooler, suddenly awoke in a world not his own — a war-torn alternate reality in which mankind was on the brink of extinction. As the tale comes to its despairing close, once again he awakes in his childhood bedroom. Not in his own world, but back were he was first spat out into this hellscape three years prior. Can Takeru use his knowledge to change Fate?”

Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will release sometime this summer.