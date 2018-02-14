The Evil Within 2 Update Includes First-Person Mode, Out Now

The Evil Within 2 may already be out and available for players to experience, but today, Tango Gameworks has released a new update to the game that includes a new way for players to jump and get terrified. In update 1.04 – out now – players will find a brand new, first-person mode to experience the game in. You can check out a brief trailer for the mode below.

As you can tell from the trailer above, much of the game remains the same, except things are happening much closer to your face this time around. With the inclusion of a first-person mode, The Evil Within 2 should be a much scarier experience, especially due to some of the set pieces used throughout the game.

For even more on the horror game, check out our The Evil Within 2 review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the 2017 release:

While the difficulty level has been ratcheted down noticeably in the name of accessibility, the harder modes should suffice for those looking for a challenge. Creepy environments are a staple of this series, and there are even a few jump scares thrown in for good measure. A much more focused story will drive you to want to play for “just one more chapter,” while a decent selection of side missions will also keep you occupied for the duration. Still, by incorporating a lot of the more traditional elements of open-world games, such as a regular map, waypoint system, and lengthy cutscenes, the game has lost some of the abstract charm seen in the original. This should not act as a deterrent, however; horror fans have found the best game to play this Halloween.

The Evil Within 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.