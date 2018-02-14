Watch 10 Minutes of Ni no Kuni II King Evan Gameplay

See Ni no Kuni II’s King Evan in 10 Minutes of New Gameplay

One of March’s biggest releases is Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Luckily for fans, Bandai Namco just put out new footage from the upcoming role-playing game. The new gameplay is all about the game’s protagonist, King Evan.

Check out 10 minutes of Ni no Kuni II King Evan gameplay below:

If you want even more information on Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, you can read Chandler’s latest preview. Here’s a snippet of what he had to say:

There are a lot of new systems to explore, and the three chapters I was able to play through got my toes wet in a little bit of everything. The beginning of chapter four in particular is where the game seems to really open up the depth and interesting variety for those that want Ni no Kuni II to be a deep and expansive JRPG experience. For those who just want to experience the story, though? Level 5 has made things a little easier on those fans too, creating an excellent balance between wide-ranging optional content and a straightforward narrative without a tough grind. The story will dip into everything a little bit to show players the kinds of things they could be doing outside of the main story arc. Kingdom Builder is the crux of a lot of the gameplay and a big part that I found myself repeatedly returning to. It seems that many of the gameplay threads–whether sidequests, skirmishes, higgledy nurturing, or even the main story–all run through the Evermore Kingdom Builder. It’s accessible enough and seems simple on the surface. There’s no actual customization of the kingdom in terms of building locations or anything that complex, but this is where I would construct various facilities to get items, equipment, spells, higgledies, and other gameplay necessities. Lack of being able to build your kingdom the way you want might seem like a missed opportunity, but when I got a glimpse of just how far the Kingdom Builder goes in providing for the player and all other aspects of gameplay, I was put at ease. I quickly forgot about wanting to pick which buildings went where.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.