Watch Six Minutes of Uncut Vampyr Gameplay

Life is Strange developer DONTNOD recently wrapped up their webseries for their upcoming game, Vampyr, but that doesn’t mean there’s not more to see. Gameplay footage was just released of the upcoming action game ahead of its June 5, 2018 release date. As one would expect, it’s a great look at what to expect.

In case you missed it, publisher Focus Home Interactive recently detailed its story. Here’s an overview:

In Episode IV: Stories from the Dark, Dontnod explain what makes videogames unique compared to other storytelling mediums, as well as their signature approach to narrative. As Narrative Director Stéphane Beauverger explains, the player is often occupied with Vampyr‘s intricate gameplay systems. Because of this, the exploration, investigations, citizen encounters, combat and hard-hitting choices are all fundamentally intertwined with the game’s narrative. Game Director Philippe Moreau elaborates, saying that the relationship between a player and their character, as well as the direct feeling of control, is unique to games and something he has worked to make special in Vampyr.

For even more on the latest game from DONTNOD, check out our Vampyr preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the upcoming title:

While you can level up by earning experience points as you complete investigations and other quests, the most experience can be gained by sucking the blood of innocent people. There are four endings to the game, one of which can only be viewed if you go through the game without killing anybody. As you meet the inhabitants of London, you will get to know them, and their reasons for why they may want something from you. Purity of blood also plays a factor in how much experience you could potentially gain from someone: a caring elderly woman, for instance, had very pure blood, and thus a large XP reward if you chose to drain her blood – but then her death will cause a rippling effect throughout the district. Vampyr looks like a promising new take on the world of vampires. In an industry over-saturated with zombies, this other form of the undead is a refreshing change of pace. Knowing that the game includes multiple endings will also entice gamers to change up their play style in an effort to view them all.

Vampyr is set to release in June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.