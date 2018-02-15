Dead by Daylight Update 1.27 Out Now, View Patch Notes

Dead by Daylight update 1.27 is now available to download, and it adds in a new Howling Grounds event for the multiplayer horror game. In it, players will have to acquire a red envelope offering in the Bloodweb, and then play it in a trial. Players will be able to gain a variety of items (outlined below).

Check out the Dead by Daylight update 1.27 patch notes below:

HOWLING GROUNDS – EVENT OBJECTIVE Acquire a Red Envelope Offering in the Bloodweb and play it in a trial

Each Red Envelope Offering played will generate 1 Lunar Hook and 1 Lunar Generator

As a Killer , hook a Survivor on a Lunar Hook for the first time to gain 1 Burnt Coin

, hook a Survivor on a Lunar Hook for the first time to gain 1 Burnt Coin As a Survivor , complete repairs on a Lunar Generator to grant all Survivors 1 Golden Coin

, complete repairs on a Lunar Generator to grant all Survivors 1 Golden Coin If you played a Red Envelope, you will also score bonus Bloodpoints when the above conditions are met

Once you have enough Burnt Coins , you will unlock a customization item for The Huntress

, you will unlock a customization item for The Huntress Once you have enough Golden Coins , you will unlock a customization item for David King

, you will unlock a customization item for David King Keep collecting coins – even if you have unlocked the customizations – they all contribute to the community challenge!

The Red Envelope Offering is only playable during the Lunar event FEATURES & CONTENT Content – Added new menu and lobby aesthetics for the Lunar New Year event

Content – Added support for the Howling Grounds event (see the details in the event objective section)

Feature – Added a Difficulty Rating for all Survivors and Killers and updated the character descriptions to better help our newer players

Feature – Added a tutorial pop-up when entering a new menu for the first time. For expert players, these can be easily dismissed using the ‘Hide All Tutorials’ checkbox.

Feature – Added additional help text, tool tips, and improvements to various menus such as the Bloodweb, Daily Rituals, Character Info, Currencies, Shrine of Secrets, etc.

Feature – Players now receive a notification the first time they are affected by another player’s perks. This currently applies to the perks Leader, Streetwise, Dying Light, Thanatophobia and Unnerving Presence. BALANCE Killer Changes Adjusted the sound of the static when shocked by The Doctor

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivor to use the Map item while in Madness Tier III. This was a design change made back in Doctor Cube (1.6.2), and was only applied to the healing/repairing interactions. Now all items cannot be used (auras reading, firecrackers, flashlights, healing, repairing/sabotaging) when needing to Snap Out Of It.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to rescue a dying survivor with a pallet/flashlight save while being picked up or dropped mid animation. Now, the pick up/drop animation will play fully, followed by the flashlight/pallet stun.

Fixed an issue that prevented The Nurse from getting stunned by a pallet during her blink. If a pallet is pulled on her, she will get stunned after her blink is complete.

Reworked the Pig’s Rite of the Ungrateful Daily Ritual: It now requires to land 4 successful

Dash attacks with the Pig for 30 000 Bloodpoints.

Reworked the values of three Score Events for the Pig: A Successful Hit after an Ambush Dash gives 250 Bloodpoints (instead of 200). Starting an Ambush Dash gives 50 Bloodpoints (instead of 100)

Perk Changes Borrowed Time modification: Only the survivor being unhooked will be protected by Borrowed Time and Borrowed Time is no longer a single use perk. We will monitor the usage of this perk and its function before doing further changes to Borrowed Time. Text change is currently only updated in English. BUG FIXES Fixed an issue that allowed The Nightmare to put Survivor to sleep when they were hiding in a locker

Fixed an issue that allowed players to track the hatch with the Rainbow Map or Black Silk Cord add-on prior to meeting the requirements to spawn the hatch

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors not to receive Map Scout points for anything tracked by the Detective’s Hunch perk

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be unable to perform certain actions / interactions when the same movement button was bound to Q

Fixed an issue that caused audio cues and Survivor groans to be heard map wide from both Killer and Survivor perspectives

Fixed an issue that caused improper camera placement when spectating the Killer in a Kill Your Friends lobby

Fixed an issue that caused missing audio when The Doctor landed a successful hit

Fixed an issue that caused stretched polygons when sacrificing a Survivor on a hook with a RBT on their head

Fixed an issue that caused the Map item reading audio to loop indefinitely when spectating a Survivor who depletes the Map charges

Fixed an issue that caused the bear trap not to animate when The Trapper stepped in a bear trap while carrying a Survivor

Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop below 30 FPS in a specific area of The Game map

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect Offering bonus to display when another player uses a bonus Bloodpoint Offering

Fixed an issue that caused the item charges to continue to deplete upon failing a skill check

Fixed an issue that caused the loud noise indicator not to appear for the Killer when too far away from an unhook

Fixed an issue that caused the report icon not to appear immediately after a successful report

Fixed an issue that caused the reverse bear trap to continue beeping for other players when a Survivor died at the exit

Fixed an issue that caused unknown characters to appear when the host of a Kill Your Friends returned to lobby in Thai, Simplified and Tradition Chinese

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to cleanse a totem in the Ironworks of Misery map

Fixed an issue that made it nearly impossible to see Survivor auras when using the Wraith’s “All Seeing” – Mud add-on

Fixed multiple prestige issues that were either generating a level 50 web at level 1, abusing the UI to Prestige low level characters, or characters randomly Prestiging unwantedly

Minor localization improvements. English only.

Dead by Daylight update 1.27 is available now.

[Source: Dead by Daylight]