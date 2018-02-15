Farming Simulator 19 Announced, Releasing at the End of 2018

Focus Home Interactive has announced today that the Farming Simulator series is coming back at the end of the year, as Farming Simulator 19 will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at the end of 2018.

According to Focus Home, the next entry in the series will not only offer improved visuals and effects but will also bring players the “most complete farming experience ever” to be found on consoles or PC. The game will feature three distinct open worlds in which players can develop and expand their farm, and as in the past, players can do it alone or with friends.

The in-game garage will feature the franchise’s most extensive vehicle roster ever, with more brands promised to come to the game.Two new environments will also be revealed, as well as an improved version of the South American environment, which has been overhauled since the last game to take advantage of the games new engine.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of Farming Simulator 19 below:

Farming Simulator 19 takes the biggest step forward yet for the franchise, and will bring great improvements to nearly every aspect of the game, not just greatly enhanced graphics. Its content will be richer than ever with the addition of new big brands – Farming Simulator 19’s garage will feature the franchise’s most extensive vehicle roster ever. The game will also introduce new farming activities, new animals such as horses, brand new mechanics, and new crops – all of which will be revealed in great detail over the coming months and future events.

Farming Simulator 19 will release at the end of 2018.