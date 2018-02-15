Get a Free Secret of Mana PS4 Theme on the PlayStation Store

To celebrate the launch of Secret of Mana on PS4, you can now get a free theme that customizes the background, sound effects, and home screen icons. You can grab the free Secret of Mana PS4 theme on the PlayStation Store.

Secret of Mana PS4 is a remake of the beloved 1993 Square Enix classic, and going by some of the reviews publishing today, some people don’t feel that it captures the same magic as the 25-year old RPG. Our review hasn’t published yet, but we do have a preview of the game from when we played it last year. In it, we talked about a lack of polish that we had hoped would be resolved by the time the game was fully released.

My demo ended with the game’s first boss battle, which has the player taking on a huge monster. In fact, it actually managed to trap me in one of the corners of the small battle area, and I couldn’t get away from its attacks for about 30 seconds due to my character being unable to get past the monster’s giant model. Once I got out of that corner, the fight was pretty simple, as I was able to dispose of him with minimal issue. That’s when the demo ended, so I didn’t get to see any of the later sections. Despite a disappointing amount of polish in its production value, Secret of Mana still holds plenty of value as a faithful remake. It plays exactly how fans of the original would expect it to, and that’s a damn fine base considering it’s one of the most beloved SNES role-playing games. We’re also a solid ways out from its 2018 release, so a lot of my issues with voice acting and animation could be fixed by then. I’m not sold yet on this remake, as it might just be best to play the original game, but we’ll find out soon enough.

The producer of the game had a special message for fans last year, and you can check out a lot of gameplay of the new title if you are still on the fence. You can also view the full trophy list, including a Platinum. Whether you plan on picking up the game or not, the free Secret of Mana PS4 theme is available to everyone.