U.S. Senator Asks ESRB to Look Into Loot Box Practices

In the wake of recent controversy surrounding loot boxes and the micro transactions in video games, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has issued a letter to the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in an effort to outline her issues with micro transactions, specifically with how loot boxes work in video games.

In the letter (which you can see above), Sen. Hassan also questioned if anyone would be willing to take a look into video game addiction and loot boxes, which she believes may contribute to those addictions (via IGN). Hassan specifically referred to games having in-game purchases that targeted to children who, according to her, might be “particularly susceptible to being addicted to them.”

Hassan asked the nominees if the FTC would look into loot boxes independently depending on how the ESRB responds to her letter. All three nominees confirmed that they would be willing to cooperate, should they be confirmed to be FTC commissioners. This is just the latest in a now ongoing discussion that the world is having to have regarding microtransactions, loot boxes, and their place in gaming. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not any measures are taken regarding the situation, but just the fact that major governments are now turning their eyes to this shows how quickly the spotlight has shined on the issue. We’ll make sure to update you with any information once it becomes available.

[Source: IGN]