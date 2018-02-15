New Classifications Suggest Mega Man X Legacy Collection Will be Split in Two

Earlier today, two new game ratings popped up on the Australian Classification Board, and it hints at the thought that the upcoming Mega Man X Legacy Collection will actually be split into two different bundles.

According to the Classification Board (via Gematsu), both a Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 have been rated M and PG, respectively. While no confirmation has come out from Capcom, it wouldn’t be surprising to see multiple collections released, and with 8 games being included, it would make for a perfect split.

For more on some classic Mega Man titles, check out our Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 review. Here’s what Blake Grundman had to say:

Thankfully there are still plenty of extra challenges to indulge in, if beating each game isn’t enough to satiate your inner masochist. Especially in the case of both Mega Man 9 and 10, there are hours of bonus gameplay that extend far beyond an initial playthrough. Sadly, Mega Man 7 and 8 don’t have nearly as many bonus gameplay opportunities. A collective 20 challenges between the first two games are handily trounced by the latter duo’s total of over 60. Thankfully each game has its own boss rush mode, which easily steals the show. Somehow, Capcom has managed to find a way to weaponize concentrated nostalgia, and set us all in their cross-hairs. While not as impressive as the first iteration in terms of quality and amount of content, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, is still worth a purchase for damn near any gamer. It manages to be grounded in history, while still adding in just enough modern flourishes to help keep the challenge manageable. If recent history is any indication, it’s probably best to indulge yourself and savor every byte of digital goodness. Lord knows when we will get the chance to see the Blue Bomber again.

Mega Man X Legacy Collection is set to hit PlayStation 4 in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]