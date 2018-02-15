PlayStation VR Gets a Price Drop For the Next Two Weeks, Starting at $199

If you’ve been holding off for a PlayStation VR price drop, now might be the time to pick one up. For the next two weeks, Sony announced that multiple PSVR bundles are retailing for $100 off their normal price. The PSVR price drop will be effective starting February 18 and running through March 3.

GT Sport Bundle – $199.99 (Normally $299.99)

Doom VFR Bundle – $299.99 (Normally $399.99)

Skyrim VR Bundle – $349.99 (Normally $449.99)

The GT Sport bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, and GT Sport Blu-ray disc. The Doom VFR bundle comes with a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, the PSVR Demo Disc 2.0 and the Doom VFR Blu-ray Disc (this bundle does not come with Move controllers). The Skyrim VR bundle includes the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, the PSVR Demo Disc 2.0 and Skyrim VR featuring the award-winning core game and all official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

We thought highly of both Doom VFR and Skyrim VR, with Skyrim VR actually taking the award for Best VR game in 2017. Doom VFR also got a mention in the nominees, so either of these bundles are a great option if you’re looking to dive into VR for the first time, though pay special consideration to the Skyrim VR bundle, which is the only one that includes the Move controllers. Many games either require or are significantly improved with two Move controllers.

GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are listed as the participating retailers, but it’s likely that Amazon will also drop their prices, or at least price match to the other retailers if listed prices don’t come down. Sony touts more than 150 games currently available for PSVR, and more than 130 set to launch before the end of the year. Don’t forget that StarBlood Arena is free with PlayStation Plus until the end of the month, and it’s one of the best VR games you can get.

Will you be taking advantage of the PlayStation VR price drop to pick one up this month?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]