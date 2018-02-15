Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Releasing This Spring for PlayStation 4

After just getting a brand new trailer for the upcoming Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn last week, Big Deez Productions announced today that the game would be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime this Spring. In case you missed the trailer last week, make sure to check it out below.

In the trailer (above), we’re taken through history for a moment, as the video opens with some footage from the original 1994 Shaq Fu. The video quickly reminds fans that the 1994 brawler wasn’t too good, but promises fans that Shaq has returned to settle the score before we’re treated to a colorful few moments of new gameplay. For folks who played NBA Playgrounds, the general aesthetic might seem familiar, as both games look familiar in world and character design. While a new trailer is nice, we’ll have to wait for more information before we can deduce anything else.

For a brief description on the upcoming game, check out below:

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is an intense, action-packed beat ‘em up which sees players take on the role of the unstoppable Shaquille O’Neal as he fights his way through the hordes of hell and Hollywood. Master devastating combos, battle outlandish celebrity bosses and take on all comers with an array of weapons, including katanas, shuriken and baseball bats. Channel Shaq’s alter egos, Big Daddy O and Big Diesel, in epic battles in the successor to the worst game ever on a mission to restore Shaq’s legacy.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn currently has no release information, but stay tuned for any updates.