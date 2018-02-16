Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for February 16 – February 19, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is in the EDZ. Fast travel to Winding Cove and head straight up the canyon once you spawn in. Xur is on a ledge overlooking the area. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling Merciless fusion rifle for 29 shards. The Lucky Pants Hunter boots are available for 23 shards. You can get the ACD/0 Feedback Fence Titan arms for 23 shards. And finally, the Starfire Protocol Warlock chest for 23 shards.

Note that any exotics from Curse of Osiris will require the expansion in order to purchase them.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

The Merciless fusion rifle is an excellent power weapon that speeds up charge time after every non-lethal hit. This perk makes it a great weapon for quick damage output on bosses, so it’s a weapon you’ll definitely want to pick up if you don’t have it yet.

Lucky Pants increases Hand Cannon ready speeds and ups the initial accuracy. While Hand Cannons aren’t currently in a great place right now in Destiny 2, these can help make them a little more viable. With new weapons and a new sandbox balance update coming soon, it might be worth picking these up just to prepare for the possibility that they become really useful.

The ACD/0 Feedback Fence is perfect for the punchy Titan that loves to be right in the fray. Increasing mobility so that Titans can move faster, it also builds up a charge as the Titan gets melee kills. Whenever the Titan is struck by a melee attack from an enemy, they release a damaging area of effect attack around them.

Starfire Protocol will grant an additional fusion grenade charge to Warlocks, in addition to fusion grenade kills granting rift energy. Warlocks excel at shifting energies and light around, making use of all of their abilities to charge other abilities. This exotic isn’t quite as good as some other Warlock choices, but if fusion grenades receive a buff soon, it might be nice to have this one in your back pocket.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

This last week has been exciting as Bungie reveals more of the Destiny 2 roadmap and plans to players. Crimson Days is active this week, and shuns microtransactions. They also told us about the big Nightfall rework that will remove timers and add scoring. Bungie revealed more about the massive Exotic tuning update that will be happening soon. We’ve got a series of Destiny 2 guides, including an endgame guide for after the campaign, a step-by-step Raid guide, and a guide on how to trigger all heroic public events.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?