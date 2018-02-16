February 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, View the Deals

The February 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live on the PlayStation Store. The deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Running until Monday, February 19 at 8am PT/11am ET, here are all the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games Action Henk – $4.49

Agents of Mayhem – $9.99 Total Mayhem Bundle – $12.49

Alekhine’s Gun – $15.99

Amnesia: Collection – $11.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – $9.89 Gold – $16.49

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $7.99

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $7.99

Cyberdimension Neptuina: 4 Godddesses Online – $19.99

Darskiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death – $15.99

Dead Rising – $6.99

Dead Rising 2 – $6.99

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $6.99

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY – $9.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $7.99

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 Digital Premium – $29.99

Forced: Slightly Better Edtion – $2.24

Has-Been Heroes – $6.79

Human Fall Flat – $5.99

inFamous First Light – $5.99

inFamous Second Son – $7.99

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition – $31.99

Legend of Kay Anniversary – $7.49

Lichdom: Battlemage – $15.99

Maize – $7.99

Marvel Ultimate Alliance – $15.99

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99

Marvel Ultimate Alliance Bundle – $23.99

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Recruit – $13.19

Matterfall – $7.99

Metal Slug 3 – $3.74

Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99

Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99

Metro Redux – $11.99

Mighty No. 9 – $7.99

Minecraft Story Mode Adventure Pass – $3.99 Season Pass – $7.99 Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $

Never Alone – $2.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99

Outlast 2 – $11.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Ovrwatch GOTY – $29.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe – $11.99 Season Pass – $7.99

Risen 3 – $6.99

Rocket League – $11.99 GOTY – $14.99

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $10.49

Seasons after Fall – $5.99

Serial Cleaner – $5.24

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $2.99

SOMA -$11.99

Song of the Deep – $3.74

Stories: The Path of Destinies – $3.74

Styx: Master of Shadow – $7.49

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.49

Styx Bundle – $14.99

Tearaway Unfolded – $7.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $3.99

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition -$5.24

The Minecraft Story Mode Bundle – $13.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $29.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight – $11.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $9.99

Trine – $2.24

Trine 2 – $2.99

Trine 3 – $5.49

Trine Bundle – $7.49

Typoman – $5.19 Deluxe – $6.39

Uncharted 4 -$19.99

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard – $14.99

Watch Dogs – $11.99 Gold – $16.49

We Are The Dwarves – $4.94 PlayStation 3 Alice Madness Returns – $4.99

Alien Rage – $2.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag -$6.59 Gold – $13.19

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $17.49

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Contrast – $2.49

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

D ragon Age: Origins – $4.99

– $4.99 Dragon Age II – $4.99

Enemy Front – $5.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $

GRIMgRiMoiRe – $1.99

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan – $2.89

Heavy Fire Bundle – $4.94

Mass Effect Trilogy – $9.89

Minecraft Story Mode Adventure Pass – $3.99 Season Pass – $7.99 Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99

Painkiller – Hell & Damnation – $3.99

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89

Resident Evil 6 – $6.99

Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection – $5.39

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $4.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe – $11.99 Season Pass – $4.99

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles – $2.99

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles – $2.99

R-Type Dimension – $3.99

Skullgirls Encore – $2.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – $ Siberian Strike – $2.99 World Hunter – $1.59

Watch Dogs – $7.99 Gold – $13.19

PlayStation Vita Tearaway – $4.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

You can see the rest of the PlayStation Store sales this week over here.

What do you think of this February 2018 PSN Flash Sale? Are you going to take advantage of any of these great PS4 deals, or does nothing catch your eye? Either way, let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!