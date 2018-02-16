kingdom come deliverance Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro

Compare the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Versions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance now out for players to experience, fans are still trying to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With the full game out to analyze, the tech group Digital Foundry has released a video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of the upcoming game.

The 11-minute video (above) does an outstanding job breaking down Kingdom Come: Deliverance on every base and enhanced console, which means four different game variants were tested. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re excited about Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to give it a watch.

For more on the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to check out a brief description of the game below:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia! Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks

Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now.