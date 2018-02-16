NHL 18 Update 1.06 Adds New Modes, Read the Patch Notes

NHL 18 update 1.06 is now available to download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It adds in a huge roster update, a new HUT Champions mode, and more.

Check out the full NHL 18 update 1.06 patch notes below:

Roster Update

We will be doing a roster update on Friday Feb 16th. This update will be for the NHL, AHL, ECHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL, NLA, DEL, LIIGA, SHL and EXTRALIGA. HUT

Added new HUT Champions Mode. Inaugural HUT Champions Season The first HUT Champions Weekend Season runs from February 23 to February 25. Qualifiers for the first Weekend Season will begin February 16, 2018 and continue on the following dates: Qualifier 1: Friday, February 16 to Sunday February 18 Top 1,250 players qualify Qualifier 2: Monday, February 19 – Tuesday, February 20 Top 1,250 players qualify Qualifier 3: Wednesday, February 21 – Thursday, February 22 Top 1,250 players qualify Future HUT Champion Seasons will have the following cadence (rewards and qualifying number of players may vary). NHL 18 HUT Champions Competitive Season Rewards *Rewards are subject to change. Rank 1: 99 OVR Card

5x Ultimate Packs (Each pack includes 40 Gold Rare Player Items)

250,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 2: 98 OVR Card

5x Ultimate Packs

200,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 3: 97 OVR Card

5x Ultimate Packs

150,000 Coin

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 4: 96 OVR Card

5x Ultimate Packs

100,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 5: 96 OVR Card

5x Ultimate Packs

50,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 6 – 10: Choice Pack with a choice of 2 of 10 90+ EVO Players

4x Ultimate Packs

25,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 11 – 20: Choice Pack with a choice of 2 of 10 90+ EVO Players

3 Ultimate Packs

25,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 21 – 50: Choice Pack with a choice of 1 of 10 90+ EVO Players

2x Ultimate Packs

1 Rare Players Plus Pack (Each Rare Plus Pack contains 20 Gold Rare Player items)

25,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 51 – 100: Choice Pack with a choice of 1 of 10 90+ EVO Players

2 Ultimate Packs

25,000 Coins

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 101 – 250: Choice Pack with a choice of 1 of 10 90+ OVR Players

1 Ultimate Pack

1 Rare Players Plus Pack

Qualification Collectible for next week’s HUT Champions Rank 251 – 500: Choice Pack with a choice of 1 of 10 90+ OVR Players

1 Ultimate Pack Rank 501+: 1 Ultimate Pack * Please note, any player ranked 251+ will need to qualify for the following week’s HUT Champions Weekend Season via another qualification method. Uniforms

• Gatineau Olympiques Alternate

• Hamilton Bulldogs Alternate

• Edmonton Oil Kings Alternate

• Portland Winterhawks Black Alternate

• Regina Pats Alternate

• Victoria Royals Alternate Equipment

• Verbero Cypress Pro V1000 Player Gloves

• Verbero Dextra Pro III Player Gloves

• Verbero Mercury HG80 Player Gloves

NHL 18 update 1.05 is available now to download on PS4 and Xbox One.

[Source: EA Sports]