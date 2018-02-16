PAX-Endorsed Gaming Festival Coming to France in April

One of the biggest consumer gaming events in the United States is ready to ship out and take itself to Europe as well, as ReedPOP and Penny Arcade have announced today the latest ‘Powered by PAX’ show: PLAY Paris. The show, which will be held at the Grande Halle de la Villette on April 21-22, 2018, will bring all the stylings of a PAX to Europe, including hundreds of tabletop games to play, freeplay areas for console and PC games, panels, and much more.

In a statement regarding the announcement, Guy ‘Yug’ Blomberg, the Global PAX Content Director, was thrilled to bring the PAX brand overseas. “We’re super excited to be launching a new gaming event in France as part of the Powered by PAX brand!” said Blomberg. “PAX represents a gaming festival that puts the community first while honoring the players, developers, and publishers of games. It’s going to be awesome to see what the passionate local gamers bring to the event!”

Tickets for the show are currently on sale now, and the 2-day all inclusive pass includes all activities, panels, tournament registrations and concerts, and is currently priced at 29€, though that will go up to 39€ after March 1. For a more in-depth rundown on how PLAY Paris Powered by PAX will work, check out below:

PLAY Paris Powered by PAX will feature two days of content across the history of gaming, featuring hundreds of tabletop games to play, classic arcades with “unlimited credits”, freeplay areas for both console and PC games, an expo for the 30thanniversary of the PC Engine, Esports tournaments including the world finals of StarCraft II (Nation Wars V), exclusive panels and ceremonies including the Retrogaming Awards & The Indies Conference, as well as live concerts featuring The Toxic Avenger and the Neko Light Orchestra.

PLAY Paris Powered by PAX will take place on April 21-22, 2018.